Keanu Reeves secretly marries, moving to Europe

Keanu Reeves is having the time of his life. Between John Wick and the Matrix 4, he’s at the helm of multiple major franchises. According to one report, his good fortune has brought him to Europe. Is Reeves already married to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Keanu’s Excellent Adventure’

According to OK!, Reeves has fallen in love with Germany, where he’s been filming a few films. He’s incredibly relaxed with Grant and feels at home. An insider reveals, “He and Alexandra love the artsy culture and laid-back lifestyle so much that they’re looking to buy a place there.”

The private couple secretly got married last April, a source reveals. The insider says that the “word is they exchanged vows before a small group of close friends and family in Malibu.” They’re now apparently focused on buying a home, and Berlin would make the most sense. Reeves is planning to see Grant more and work less. A source concludes, “Keanu’s friends haven’t seen him this content in years. It’s obvious that Alexandra — and Europe — are good for him!”

Is Keanu Reeves Retiring With His Wife?

This story contains a kernel full of truth. OK! calls Grant and Reeves a “fiercely private pair,” which is accurate. They rarely, if at all, discuss each other to the media. This is why it’s hard to believe that the tabloid could have any knowledge of this story. Only the couple’s inner-inner circle would know where they plan to live, and there’s no way a friend that close would spill those details to this crummy outlet.

A rep for Reeves actually would know what he’s up to. They called both the wedding report and the plan to move to Europe “completely false.” The Babes in Toyland star is enjoying his time in Berlin, where he’s often spotted walking around town, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to relocate his entire life to Germany. As for the myth about slowing down, the Point Break will have to do press, produce, and star in a few more John Wick films, so that will keep him very busy for years to come.

Wedding Stories Abound

OK! has been consumed with stories about Grant and Reeves getting married. It is bizarre that the story states that they got married in Malibu in April. It reported the Malibu wedding story in November 2019. The couple then reportedly got engaged in May 2020. This is absurd because of the sheer volume of stories.

Each month, a tabloid promises a Reeves marriage. But it never happens. He’s not retiring to Berlin either, so this story is completely false.