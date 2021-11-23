We may be able to predict how the 3 Spider-Men meet in No Way Home

The Spider-Man has no way homeOfficially, the marketing campaign has begun. In recent days, Sony and Marvel shared a lot of new footage from Marvel’s movie. Trailer 2 took nearly three months to arrive, but it finally arrived on Tuesday. Marvel and Sony have released other trailers in Brazil and elsewhere internationally since then. Sony also released the IMAX trailer and several TV ads with lots of new footage. All of this took less than one week. There is no way homeContent to move online. It is completely unrelated to Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire. We might be able to find out how the three Spider-Men met in There is no way home, and it’s all courtesy of the trailers and TV spots. Mine you Some There is no way homeSpoilers below.

It’s not just the other Spider-Men helping Peter Parker

Spider-Man (Tom Holland), may be a powerful Avenger but he still needs help. It’s not just going to be the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Men. Early in the film, we expect Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to be Peter Parker’s lawyer. That’s something we don’t see in the trailer, but many rumors say that Cox will cameo in the film.

Then there’s Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), ready to help Peter with an incredibly dangerous spell.

Finally, MJ and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who will be supporting their friend throughout the movie, have been announced. The trailer shows this shocking development. We see Zendaya falling from that infamous scaffolding, and Ned can’t save her. These two are putting their lives in danger. The only obvious question is that Tom’s Peter needs them throughout the movie.

The big Spider-Men There is no way homeRumor

Late October saw us examine a variety of There is no way home rumors that seemed to provide credible information about the film’s plot.

They also made an unusual claim. It’s going to be Ned discovering Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men in the movie. Not only will Ned locate them on Earth, but he’s also going to bring them to New York.

According to leaks the spell that was broken brought villains and heroes from non-MCU universes to the MCU. We learned at the time that Ned would somehow get access to one of Strange’s Sling Rings, and it’ll be him summoning portals to the locations of the other Spider-Men.

We also stressed that we needed more information at the time. We did not know why Ned could locate the other Spider-Men. We didn’t know how Ned would use the magical device. Let’s remember how difficult it was for Strange to do it.

The There is no way home footage helps us understand

While we don’t know how Ned will use the Sling Ring yet, There is no way homeTrailer 2 and additional TV spots give more clues to the fact that MJ and Ned will play important roles in Spider-Man’s success. We’ll present those scenes below, in what will probably be the chronological order of events.

The new There is no way homeTV commercials

First of all, we have Tom’s Peter Telling Strange that he’ll “fix this, but I’m gonna need some help.”This TV ad scene takes place at night under a bridge. This is likely the location for the Spidey vs. Doc Ock fight (Alfred Molina). Another explanation is the Sanctum. It’s probably Strange that will save Peter from Octavius. Peter is wearing the same suit as before they battle on the bridge, which suggests that there will be no discussion about fixing the problem until after they capture Otto. Also, Peter’s ruined tie is in line with scenes that show Doc Ock capturing Peter in his Iron Spider suit.

That’s the same scene where Peter finds out the multiverse is real from the same Strange.

The ad cuts immediately to a scene showing MJ, Peter, and Ned in what’s probably the basement of the sanctum. Ned suggests something along the lines ” “let’s catch some multiverse men.” Ned has a crossbow in his hand in this scene, just as in the trailer 2 scene where the trio mocks Otto’s name. The crossbow can also be seen on the desk as shown in the screenshot.

MJ and Peter wear the exact same clothes as the first promotional images Sony and Marvel ever released. There is no way home. In that scene, Ned was holding a crossbow in each arm.

Also, they’re the same outfits from trailer 2 where Strange tells them to “Scooby-Doo this crap.”Strange may be referring to the multiverse. And it’s a scene that tells us Strange has bigger things on his plate than babysitting Spider-Man as he’s capturing the other villains.

In a TV ad, MJ tells Peter that they will not allow any future plans to end the universe. That’s another indication these three will work together to some degree to fix the problem.

Big Spider-MenFind clues here There is no way home trailer 2

We explained in our previous article that Sony and Marvel tried hiding the Spider-Men 2 and 3 in trailer 2. They made some key editing errors that reveal Maguire and Garfield were in the trailer. Now that the TV ads have been released, we need to concentrate on the Peter-MJNed interactions in this trailer.

There’s a scene in trailer 2 where we see Peter’s Spider-Man in the black-and-gold suit. Strange-like circles are found around his right arm. The suit has some magical powers attached, which will let Peter catch the bad guys and imprison them in Strange’s magical stronghold. Trailer 2 shows Doc Ock as the first villain Strange and Parker likely caught.

That scene has Electro in the background, and Peter will most likely engage him. But what’s that on his chest? It’s a smartphone in video conference call ducked taped to his chest. We can see MJ as well as Ned.

They are clearly doing their best to make this work. Peter does the majority of the action while MJ, Ned and Ned support him. They need to be able to see the same things Peter sees for some reason.

This is all circumstantial evidence to prove that Tom’s Peter will rely more on MJ and Ned to help him fix his multiverse mess than Strange. They might even be able to find the rest of the Spider-Men on Earth if they are the sidekicks. All we need now is an explanation as to how Ned learns to use Strange’s ring.

Then again, I might be seeing things that aren’t there and making wrong connections based on an unconfirmed leak. We’ll have to wait until December 17th to find out whether it’s really going to be Ned bringing the three Spider-Men versions together in There is no way home.