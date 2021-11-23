Margarine’s Truth: What is Really in Margarine?

Margarine is made mostly from vegetable oils, such as soybean and palm oil. They are then hydrogenated to make them more palatable. This chemical process converts vegetable oils from liquid to solid. Providence Health & Services. However, hydrogenation also produces trans fat. This compound raises bad cholesterol while lowering good cholesterol. Butter, however, is less processed and contains natural trans fats.

Harvard Medical SchoolTrans fat is the most dangerous type of dietary oil. It is a waste of calories and has no health benefits. It is known to have harmful effects on blood fats and can also cause inflammation and insulin resistance. The researchers point out that it can also cause inflammation and insulin resistance. “for every 2% of calories from trans fat consumed daily, the risk of heart disease rises by 23%.” On top of that, hydrogenated trans fats pose greater health risks than naturally occurring trans fat, notes Providence Health & Services.

Margarine could also contain additives, preventatives, or other potentially dangerous chemicals. Margarine is also lower in calcium and potassium than butter. My Food Data. Even though it has higher levels of vitamin A than butter, the potential risks are outweighed by its benefits. To stay on the safe side, consider using olive, canola, or sunflower oil instead of butter and margarine, suggests Providence Health & Services. You can also choose soft or liquid margarine. These tend to have lower trans fat.