Henry Cavill May Not Be Tops In Bond Odds, But He’s Ahead In One Key Measure As He Weighs In On 007 Role

Nearly as long has Daniel Craig played James Bond, The WitcherHenry Cavill, Superman’s star, has been linked to the possibility of Cavill one day wearing that famous tuxedo. Betting odds have seen the man’s fortunes rise and fall over time, with consistently strong showings in the top 10. Though Henry Cavill may not be tops in the Bond odds, he’s ahead in one key measure as he The 007 role is again under discussion .

Henry Cavill’s 007 Odds are Ahead

Odds-wise, Superman, the one and only, is still the top field finisher. However, he is not at the top of the 007 odds pack. When we Last checked in On James Bond odds, it was tied between Venom: Let There Be Carnagestar Tom Hardy Resident Evil: Welcome at Raccoon city The Umbrella AcademyTom Hopper is a leading man. US betting site Oddschecker Hardy appears to have a slight advantage in this respect. However, they introduced a new key measure: Henry Cavill is the favorite in the field. Based on popularity among bettors, here’s how the rankings shake out:

Henry Cavill – 14.75%

Jamie Bell – 10.93%

Idris Elba: 10.83%

Richard Madden – 7.65%

Tom Hardy-6.01%

Again, this isn’t the ranking of candidates based on their odds of landing the role of James Bond. This ranking is more about how popular these candidates are to the betting public. Breaking it down into the terms of the data from Oddschecker, while Tom Hardy’s odds are the best in the Bond pack, he’s the fifth most popular choice that bettors are actually putting their money on. This new statistic may be why Henry Cavill is so eager to keep the flames alight on his 007 candidacy.

Henry Cavill’s Take on James Bond Buzz

A recent interview was conducted with THR , the subject of Cavill’s Bond buzz resurfaced yet again. The actor is Continue to hype up the second series This is The WitcherAs well as his part in Matthew Vaughn’s 007 film adjacent Argylle, people are still talking about the man’s potential as the seventh official James Bond. Henry Cavill used his diplomatic skills to fuel the hype but keep it grounded.

It would be great to have a conversation about production with them. … In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Everything is open to discussion. It’s an honor to even be part of that conversation.

One would have to think that somewhere in the back of his mind, the actor absolutely wants the role of Daniel Craig’s successor to James Bond. Consider that Henry Cavill was One of eight finalists For 007, despite Martin Campbell telling him that he was “a little chubby” for the role, it could be said that he’s hungry to land it the second time around. Looking at the history of Bond casting since Sean Connery’s departure, that seems to be an historic precedent that’s followed rather closely most of the time.

Mr. Craig is an exception to this rule. He pretty much landed 007 his first attempt. A new era of innovative continuity is being heralded. Daniel Craig’s James Bond films These men made some big moves and left a large footprint. Whoever steps into the role may be more familiar with the Bond formula. Henry Cavill would be an excellent candidate for this role. There’s plenty of time to discuss those ins and outs though, as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson aren’t looking to gear up for that hunt Until sometime in the next year.

What does this mean for Henry Cavill lovers? This means Henry Cavill fans can still enjoy Season 2. The WitcherIt will be even more popular when it launches on Netflix Beginning December 17 . Strangely enough, that’s only a couple of days before James Bond fans can get their hands on No Time To Die The physical media will be available on December 21. Surely those two events won’t combine and make people even more keen on a Cavill-led era of Bond, right?