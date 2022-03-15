We know everything about Brent Renaud – The American journalist who was murdered in Ukraine

On Sunday, Kyiv, Ukraine reported that Brent Renaud, an American journalist, had been shot to death by Russian troops while covering a Kyiv suburb.

Renaud, a journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker, was assigned by Times Studios to cover the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Renaud was filming with Juan Arredondo, a photojournalist.

Arredondo, who appeared in a Facebook video, said that the two were going through Irpin to film refugees fleeing the capital when they were stopped at a checkpoint. Arredondo was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Renaud was fifty years old.

Brent Renaud, an American journalist, speaks onstage at 2015’s 74th annual Peabody Awards

Renaud, often working with his brother Craig in humanitarian reporting, had traveled all over the globe to report on humanitarian issues regardless of the circumstances. Renaud and Craig had been covering the Haiti earthquake, Central American children fleeing violence, wars, Iraq and Afghanistan, political turmoil and other humanitarian issues.

There were many accolades for the Renaud brothers. They won two duPont Columbia University awards for reporting about Haiti and Mexico. A Peabody award was also given for portraying at-risk young people in Chicago.

Renaud was also an Neiman Foundation fellow at Harvard University, from 2018 to 2019.

Renaud has contributed to news outlets in the past such as The New York Times, HBO, NBC?, and Discovery Channel.

Renaud was surrounded by journalists, friends, and officials from the political world.

“We are thankful to Brent for his professionalism and commitment to the values of compassion, ethics and justice. May Brent’s life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness,”AMemo from President Zelensky.

Renaud is the first foreign journalist who died while covering the Ukraine war. His parents Louis Renaud (Georgann Freasier) and his brother Craig Renaud, as well as sister Michele Purifoy, survive him.

