Another Epcot Attraction Shuts Down as Disney World Park Continues Major Renovation

The one constant in theme parks is change and no place has that been more true recently than Walt Disney World’s Epcot. The park is currently in the midst of a major renovation. There has been a huge transformation in the last two years This is despite the fact that the Epcot Experience, which was once dedicated to the transformation, is no longer being used.

The Epcot Experience was located at the Odyssey pavilion. This 360-degree video experience took guests through all of the changes in Epcot. Many of the major expansions have been completed. The Space 220 restaurant , Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the Harmonious nighttime spectacular, are now open to guests, and another, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, is Only a few months to go The show was over after its opening. The announcement was made by Zach Ridley, Walt Disney Imagineer Instagram The future was promised, but we don’t know what or when.

That’s not to say there isn’t more coming to Epcot that hasn’t yet opened. A Moana-themed attraction called Journey of Water is currently being built. We don’t know much about it. We’re also expecting the construction of a statue of Walt Disney but we don’t know yet when that will arrive.

The Epcot Experience was removed rather than being updated, which is a clear indication that the park will not be adding anything beyond what was previously in the film. Epcot’s reopening after the pandemic. The film was actually updated To remove two elements that were originally planned to be part the current update. These included a new Mary Poppins-themed attraction in the U.K pavilion, and an update on Spaceship Earth.

It’s been unclear if these projects were postponed or dead, though Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently spoke about the Mary Poppins attraction and said there was hope It is possible to find funding in order to make it happen. . We will see the long-awaited, but longer delayed, results. Spaceship Earth undergoes major renovation It is still a mystery.

The Odyssey Pavilion isn’t a major attraction space so we shouldn’t expect anything too significant to replace The Epcot Experience. It has served as an art gallery and a venue to showcase elements of seasonal festivals. That is what it will likely become. It is possible that another kind of film presentation can be made to fit the space. It will be interesting to see what’s next for this part of the park that continues to change.