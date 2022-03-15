After a 2-year pandemic delay, Maverick’s flies to Cannes

“Top Gun: Maverick”After a two year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

After its international debut earlier in the week, the film will be released domestically on May 27, after having been internationally premiered. The official selections of the Cannes Film Festival celebrating its 75th Anniversary will be released in the third week. The festival will run from May 17 through May 28.

“Top Gun: Maverick”It would be the first time that Tom Cruise’s film has been shown at the festival in 30 years. The last Cruise film to premiere at Cannes was 1992’s “Far and Away.”

The film features Cruise alongside Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. Jon Hamm, Glen Powell (Monica Barbaro) and Lewis Pullman are also featured. Cruise was directed in part by Joseph Kosinski. “Oblivion,”Tony Scott’s replacement.

Scott’s original action movie, which starred Cruise, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis, followed the exploits of a U.S. Navy flight academy and its students. The sequel will follow Cruise’s Maverick, who is now a mentor to a new generation of U.S. Navy fighter pilots.

“Top Gun: Maverick”Jerry Bruckheimer Films produces the show. Skydance’s production is by David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Cruise serves as producer. Paramount did not respond Monday.

