We couldn’t afford to buy a house so we built a tiny home – it cost £57,000 and we live mortgage-free

A YOUNG couple who couldn’t afford to buy a home built their own DIY tiny house for only £57,000 and are now mortgage free.

Phoebe and Luke from Auckland, New Zealand constructed their stunning off-grid home all by themselves while still at university.

6 Phoebe and Luke say it is ‘surreal’ to have their own home Credit: YouTube

6 The tiny home is fully self-sufficient and has views for miles Credit: YouTube

6 Their mini home has everything two people would need Credit: YouTube

In the house tour video, posted by the YouTube channel “Living Big in A Tiny House”!, the pair show off their completely off-grid cosy home.

The former students was fearful of the “scary Auckland housing market” and knew that they couldn’t afford without a huge mortgage.

With little experience, the young couple set about building their DIY dream home, learning from others experiences with tiny homes.

Now, they say the feeling is “surreal” to have their own place to call home and everything in total cost them £57,000 which is “much cheaper” than anything on the market.

Built on top of a hill their friend’s farmland, their new house has views for miles over spoilt countryside, helped by plenty of windows that drench light into the property.

And bills remain cheap as they use solar panels to power everything in their new home.

The house is designed to be open-plan and has french doors that lead out to decking to emphasis the indoor-outdoor living.

The feature they seem to be most proud of is the outdoor bathtub, which Phoebe says is “very nice at night time under the stars”.

“We absolutely love the privacy, the native bush, all the birds and wildlife, it’s really amazing,” she says.

They’ve cleverly fitted a big sink, fridge, stove, counter tops and storage into their mini kitchen.

“Nothing is lost or wasted, it was really important for us,” she says referring to how they maximised the space inside.

“It’s more than enough for two people.”

Luke adds: “I couldn’t ask for much more.

“The reason why we built a tiny home is to put all our money and time into something that we could call our own at the end of the day.”

6 ‘I couldn’t ask for much more,’ says Luke

6 The entire construction including the solar panels cost £57k