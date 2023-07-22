Perrie Eds is a hit on a night out in London when she wears sleeveless leather and a braless dress.

PERRIE EDWARDS looked amazing as she walked out wearing a leather skin-tight dress.

Little Mix’s 30-year-old member wore a black, snug-fit bandeau top with thigh high boots that matched.

Perrie’s mum smiled at the cameras while she was dressed in trendy clothing for a dinner out in London.

The black bag she carried was adorned with the same metallic silver bow as her shoes.

She styled blonde waves in loose mermaid styles.

Perrie ensured her makeup was perfect for her business meeting with the bosses of her record label. She looked ready to go as she applied a dramatic flick on her black eyeliner, and added red lipstick.

After wearing a mini-dress for a romantic date earlier in the year, she is not new to this sexy LBD.

Perrie headed out with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with whom she shares baby son Axel, one.

Black Magic also dazzled in celebration of her 30th anniversary.

Fans were worried that the two had drifted apart after she missed Leigh-Anne Pinnock, her bandmate’s wedding.

Central Recorder were the first to report that Perrie has launched a side business away from her music career.

As well as writing and recording new music away from Little Mix and launching her own clothing brand Disora, Perrie has started a property business called Paxel Properties.

An insider said: “Perrie is no stranger to hard graft and she loves to be busy.

“She is business savvy and created the property business earlier this year.

“The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.

“There is a lot of money in property and Perrie really has her head screwed on.”

