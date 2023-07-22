Perrie Eds is a hit on a night out in London when she wears sleeveless leather and a braless dress.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

PERRIE EDWARDS looked amazing as she walked out wearing a leather skin-tight dress.

Little Mix’s 30-year-old member wore a black, snug-fit bandeau top with thigh high boots that matched.

Perrie Edwards dazzled in a skintight leather dress as she stepped out in London

6

Perrie Edwards shone in London in a leather skintight dressBackGrid
The mum of one, 30, glammed up in matching thigh-high boots and a clutch handbag

6

A 30-year-old mum, glammed in matching high heels and clutch bagBackGrid
The Little Mix songstress styled her hair into mermaid waves and made sure her make-up was perfect for her night out

6

Little Mix’s singer styled mermaid-style waves in her hair and applied flawless make-up for her evening out.BackGrid

Perrie’s mum smiled at the cameras while she was dressed in trendy clothing for a dinner out in London.

The black bag she carried was adorned with the same metallic silver bow as her shoes.

She styled blonde waves in loose mermaid styles.

Perrie ensured her makeup was perfect for her business meeting with the bosses of her record label. She looked ready to go as she applied a dramatic flick on her black eyeliner, and added red lipstick.

Inside Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ 30th birthday celebrations
Perrie misses Leigh-Anne’s wedding sparking fan fears of them 'drifting apart'

After wearing a mini-dress for a romantic date earlier in the year, she is not new to this sexy LBD.

Perrie headed out with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with whom she shares baby son Axel, one.

Black Magic also dazzled in celebration of her 30th anniversary.

Fans were worried that the two had drifted apart after she missed Leigh-Anne Pinnock, her bandmate’s wedding.

Central Recorder were the first to report that Perrie has launched a side business away from her music career.

As well as writing and recording new music away from Little Mix and launching her own clothing brand Disora, Perrie has started a property business called Paxel Properties.

An insider said: “Perrie is no stranger to hard graft and she loves to be busy.

“She is business savvy and created the property business earlier this year.

“The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.

“There is a lot of money in property and Perrie really has her head screwed on.”

The singer recently celebrated her 30th birthday

6

Singer recently celebrated 30th birthday
She is proud mum to son Axel

6

She’s a proud mother to her son Axel
Perrie, who is engaged to footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, recently revealed her career away from music

6

Perrie revealed recently that she had a career outside of music. She is currently engaged to her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

Latest News

Previous article
I’m A Celebrity to enter the Love Island Villa for Meet the Parents

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder