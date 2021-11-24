We compared the Average Meal from Five Guys in the US with the UK

By Tom O'Brien
Sauce is an essential part of any good fast-food meal. We ordered all the sauces available in the UK as well as the US to test it.

Five Guys taste test.

The UK order was received with great pleasure.

Rachel Askinasi and Maria Noyen/Insider


Maria asked her server before she left the restaurant if she could have one each of the sauces. She ended up with hot sauce and ketchup as well as mayonnaise, mustard and barbecue sauce.

When Rachel made the same request at her store, she received hot sauce, mustard, barbecue sauce, A1 steak sauce, and packets of mayonnaise — sides of ketchup were self-serve. 

Maria noted that there were huge differences in how much each sauce was served. She said that hot sauce and ketchup weighed the most at 39 grams each, while relish weighed in at 19 grams. The small portion of relish was only half the size.

Rachel’s sauces were more evenly distributed and filled most containers at least halfway.

It was not part of Maria’s order. Five Guys in the UK offers a steak sauce. The brand they use is HP sauce. The two locations also use different barbecue sauces: McCormick in Britain and Cattlemen’s USA.

Important to remember is that sauces were always free in both locations regardless of their differences. 

