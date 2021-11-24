Check out How Caleb Landry Jones Made a Robot in Finch.

In “Fitch,”Tom Hanks is the last remaining man, struggling to survive in a sandstorm-blasted Earth. The new sci-fi movie details the daily existence of Hanks’s title character, living in an underground bunker or traveling in a ramshackle RV to safer lands. Hanks is only one of the actors onscreen. However, you can see that he wasn’t the only actor involved in the production. “Creating Jeff.”

Jeff is Finch’s tall, clanky robotic robot. Caleb Landry Jones, a 31-year old actor who played the brother in the film, voiced the robot. “Get Out” and the desperate soldier in last year’s “The Outpost.”Jones, a real-life Australian shopper-killer, won the Best Actor prize at Cannes Film Festival. “Nitram.”

As you can see in the video, with many side-by-side comparisons of Jones on set and the finished movie, the actor was fully involved in creating the character’s body language and attitude. “You can’t really get the nuances of what happens on set if it was just a CGI thing that worked perfectly every single time,”Lindsay MacGowan (Animatronics Supervisor at Legacy VFX), who designed the robot, explained.

Legacy’s credits include “Iron Man 2,” “Reel Steel,” Pacific Rim,” and “Avatar,”Scott Stokdyk, visual effects supervisor, raved about it with “Finch”The effects house fashioned “the most complex robot that they have ever built.”

“He had to wear these huge stilts and all this other CGI-friendly stuff,”In the video, Hanks explains about Jones. Hanks also said that Jones was the first person he saw. “Finch”Complete film “I didn’t remember Caleb in costume. I was just seeing Jeff as Jeff, a testament to how fluid Caleb was inside all of that.”

In fact, the character exists only as artificial intelligence. He is chipped, broken, and even left with a loose screw in his discarded gas tank head. The video below provides more information about Jeff’s creation, including sketches and concept models.

“Finch”Available now on AppleTV+.