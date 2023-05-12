‘We Are Finally Getting Justice.’ Joran Van der Sloot Suspect of Natalee Holloway Will be Extradited To The US

This is a shocking new twist in a cold case which continues to fascinate the nation.

Teenager Natalee Holloway disappeared during a school trip to Aruba 18 years ago this month.

Now, the man long suspected of murdering her, will be brought to the United States in shackles.

Joran van der Sloot is serving 28 years in prison in Peru for murdering a young woman five years to the day after Natalee went missing.

“I will never forget when Natalee Holloway went missing, and the desperation her family endured trying to find her,” Fox Nation host Nancy Grace tells . It broke my heart.

Van der Sloot has been accused of extortion, wire fraud and extortion. It is unclear when he will stand trial before the federal court in Alabama.

According to reports, he tried in 2010 to get Beth Holloway’s mother for $250,000. He claimed that, in return for her money, he’d give Beth information regarding the location of Natalee.

Yet he has never given any additional information.

In an extraordinary confrontation behind bars after his arrest in Peru, Beth begged van der Sloot for answers which never came.

Beth once stated, “I don’t want to go back and find out the truth.

Natalee had been on an Aruba trip with her senior class when she disappeared. She was seen leaving the hotel after a party, along with van der Sloot and another two people.

The men all claim Natalee was alive when they left her that night, and none were ever charged with her disappearance or murder.

Natalee’s mother speaks with teenagers on safe travel and confesses to holding onto the hope that one day she will find her daughter.

Beth said in an interview that “as parents, we have always had hope.” “Yes, we still hope to find the answer.”

Beth stated in a Thursday statement: “She’d be 36 now. This has been an incredibly long, painful and frustrating journey. But the perseverance of so many will finally pay off. Together we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”

If he does come to the United States, van der Sloot will be returned to Peru to continue his prison sentence there after his trial.