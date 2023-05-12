If you are able to spot three different cartoons within ten seconds, then you have 20/20 Vision.

If you can identify three different things in the cartoon below within 10 seconds, then your vision may be perfect.

The brain-teasing puzzle has been a hit on the internet and many people are still confused.

2 Find the subtle differences between these two photos Photo: Fresherslive

The cartoons show an older man in green robes with a beard and a wooden stick.

A peach is in his left hand.

In the image, a deer appears behind him.

The two drawings side by side appear to be almost identical at first glance.

In fact, they have three slight differences.

In just 10 seconds, can you identify them?

Here’s an idea if you are struggling – take a look at your hands and feet.

Scroll down for an answer if you’re still unable to distinguish the two.

