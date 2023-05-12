If you are able to spot three different cartoons within ten seconds, then you have 20/20 Vision.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

If you can identify three different things in the cartoon below within 10 seconds, then your vision may be perfect.

The brain-teasing puzzle has been a hit on the internet and many people are still confused.

Can you spot the three subtle differences in these two images

2

Find the subtle differences between these two photosPhoto: Fresherslive

The cartoons show an older man in green robes with a beard and a wooden stick.

A peach is in his left hand.

In the image, a deer appears behind him.

The two drawings side by side appear to be almost identical at first glance.

In fact, they have three slight differences.

In just 10 seconds, can you identify them?

Here’s an idea if you are struggling – take a look at your hands and feet.

Scroll down for an answer if you’re still unable to distinguish the two.

Try these other puzzles if this one was too simple for you.

In this optical illusion, can you find the two tigers hiding in the woods?

This brainteaser asks: Can you spot the hidden bobbypin in only 20 seconds?

The eyes of a bird are yours if you manage to find the serpent among the giraffes under seven second.

You’ll need 18 seconds to find out the spelling of “date”.

The picture below of a pair of men on the staircase is causing confusion. Do they walk up or down it?

Well done if you found all three!

2

Congratulations if all three are found!Photo: Fresherslive

Latest News

Previous article
‘We Are Finally Getting Justice.’ Joran Van der Sloot Suspect of Natalee Holloway Will be Extradited To The US
Next article
Former Press Sec. calls Donald Trump’s Town Hall “disgusting” Stephanie Grisham

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact