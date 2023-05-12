While the headlines continue about Yellowstone and Kevin Costner, other news relating to the Hollywood star is truly sad. According to an insider, Costner is “deeply saddened” by his split from his wife, Christine Baumgartner. In fact, he considers the split his “worst nightmare” and is trying to save his marriage.

Kevin Costner ‘deeply saddened’ by Christine Baumgartner divorce

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Kevin Costner, 68, said that the Yellowstone lead star is “deeply saddened” by his upcoming divorce from Christine Baumgartner. In fact, they said, “he is apparently still trying to save his marriage, adding:

Kevin loves his wife and children so this has been very hard on him. He is saying that this is his worst nightmare and he would do anything for his family.

It was on May 1 that Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner after almost 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences for their split. Kevin and Christine wed in 2004 and share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12.

Earlier in 2023, the Dances With Wolves star gushed over the fact that Christine had planned a Golden Globes viewing party for him. The couple was unable to attend the event, due to flooding in southern California. In a February video on Instagram, he said, “Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low,” adding that the family stood and applauded him in their home when his name came out as the winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series. In a later Instagram video, Costner filmed himself unpacking his Golden Globe after it was eventually delivered to his home.

Costner “blindsided” by Christine’s divorce filing

“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy, so it’s all surprising,” the insider said, adding, “He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”

Of course, the sad news came at a time when Costner’s professional life is up in the air. The actor has starred as John Dutton in the modern Western series Yellowstone right from the start in 2018. However, after rumors started swirling, Paramount Network eventually confirmed that Yellowstone will end after part 2 of season 5 eventually airs.

Part 2 was set to premiere at some time this coming summer, but production has been pushed back indefinitely. Rumors swirled that delays were caused by Costner not being happy with the show’s filming schedule.

However, Costner’s lawyer slammed the rumors in February, saying:

The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, the insider points to the Yellowstone scheduling and delay problems as one reason for Costner and Baumgartner’s split. They said that everything points to the Yellowstone star’s production problems being the “straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.” Moreover, the insider stressed, “He’s taking it very hard.”

Meanwhile, the source said that Costner was originally hesitant to take the role of John Dutton as the series would take him away from his family for extended periods of time. Apparently, his team asked about possibly moving the show to California for some scenes so that he could be close to home.

Clearly, that didn’t work out and the source said Costner has been “making a lot of effort to make it work for his family.”