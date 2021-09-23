Wayne Rooney hits out at “disrespectful” Mel Morris amid Derby financial crisis

Wayne Rooney has called the actions of Derby chairman Mel Morris a “little bit disrespectful” while admitting that they haven’t spoke face-to-face since the beginning of August.

The former England and Manchester United forward was given the task to keep the Rams in Championship, despite their being placed in administration. This is an automatic 12 point deduction.

Rooney stated that he wants to fight alongside his players and that he believes that new buyers will make this a better club.

When asked about the actions of Morris, and their lack of communication over the past month, Rooney said: “I just found it a little bit disrespectful, to be honest.”

Before adding: “We have to move on and put Mel Morris to the back of our minds.”

He said of his own status: “I am here to fight for this club, I am not prepared to walk away. We will get through this, there is no worry the club will go into liquidation.”

The 35-year-old also spoke positively about the future, saying that they had been plenty of interest in new ownership after Morris apologised to fans and staff about the situation.

“I’ve seen it on Sky,” Rooney had Sky Sports last weekend.

“I spoke to (chief financial officer) Stephen Pearce after, but initially I saw it on the TV.

Adding: “I’ve said a few times I’m committed to this club and to the group of players and the staff, I care about them, so I’ll keep doing everything I can to help us get through this.

“I think we will get through this for the better. There will be difficult times in the future. However, I have to now start rebuilding this club.

“My job is to bring some pride and dignity back to the club, it’s got a big fan base and those fans deserve my full attention and the players’ full attention.”