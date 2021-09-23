Tom Girardi Makes A Stunning Claim About Erika Jayne

Tom Girardi has maintained a low profile since news broke of his divorce and legal troubles. Girardi has only been seen publicly twice, the first time being at a gas station looking frail and with a black eye, as reported by People. Additionally, his mental health is declining. In response, Girardi’s brother, Robert, filed to be his temporary conservator in January. The petition described Tom’s mental state as “sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance,” per People. Robert was appointed his permanent conservator in July.

Girardi, now at an assisted living facility, was photographed leaving another LA restaurant in September when he was asked again by paparazzi if Erika knew about the scandal. He replied, “I think she does,” per Page Six. While there has been no evidence presented to corroborate this, his claim refutes Erika’s stance that she was not involved.

Other housewives also admitted that they heard about Girardi’s legal problems long before the news was published. Camille Grammer revealed on Twitter that she heard rumors at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019, while Bethenny Frankel called his financial problems LA’s “worst-kept secret” on her podcast, “Just B,” and claimed Girardi owed her ex Dennis Shields $500,000, per Page Six. Erika will have to respond to the accusation of her ex-husband.