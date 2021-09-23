Live Updates Energy companies bust Bulb seeks emergency cash injection!

What if my energy supplier goes bust?

Your energy will not be cut off if your supplier goes out of business.

Ofgem will find an interim supplier to ensure you don’t go without.

Ofgem will contact the affected customers to inform them of the selection of the new supplier.

Although the new supplier will not have to honor any deal you had with your old provider, credit on your account will still be protected.

For when your new supplier contacts, it is a good idea to have a meter reading.

Others recommend that you keep your old energy bills, and wait until your new supplier is appointed before canceling direct debits.