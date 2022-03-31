Wayne Newton’s ‘Face Is Melting,’Plastic Surgery: Some Claims Have Been Made Too Far

It is Wayne NewtonIs it beyond repair? According to one report, his extensive plastic surgery left him with a facial incapacity. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Plastic Surgery Horror At 80!’

According to the Globe, Newton’s face appears to be melting. After being spotted at Super Bowl, the Las Vegas legend has caused concern among his fans. “Like a lot of performers, Wayne’s petrified of aging and looking old,”According to a source. “Now he just looks scary, like his face is thawing and dripping to the floor.”

In the past few decades, almost every feature of his face had changed. One source jokes that, “He has no eyelids… his mouth is a weird Joker grin and even his hairline looks fake.”A cosmetic surgeon believes Newton was the victim of multiple botched facelifts.

Kathleen McCrone is his wife and seems to want him to quit. According to a source, “Kathleen is worried and telling him to quit. But Wayne can’t seem to stop himself. He seems addicted to surgery.”

What’s Going On With Wayne Newton?

The magazine also manages to mislabel Wayne Newton’s wife as “Katheen McCrone.” This isn’t a big deal, but the lack of attention to detail from the GlobeThis is not a good indicator of the story’s future. McCrone and Newton wed in 1994, so it’s safe to say she’s fine with how he looks after nearly 30 years together. Openly, the random cosmetic surgeon speculates on medical procedures. This is reckless.

While Newton’s earned his reputation for plastic surgery, the tabloid purposefully compares his appearance in 2022 to how he looked in 1983. Nobody will ever look the exact same after 40 years. Look at the singer in his current state compared with the past decade. rather than way back in Newton’s extremely long careerHe looks almost exactly the same. Recent interviews have shown that Newton is instantly recognisableAnd it is perfectly fine.

There’s no denying that Newton’s gotten work done, but it’s not news. The bulk of this story is spent attacking the man’s appearance in every way the tabloid can think of it. It’s all just cruel and unnecessary.

Other body attacks

The tabloid is known for attacking celebrities based on their looks. It claimed Julianne Hough was also experimenting with plastic surgery last year. The exact same term was used. “meltdown” to describe Shirley MacLaine. The GlobeEnsure that you show more respect for the Apartment legend.

According to the outlet, Madonna was unrecognizable and Goldie Hawn ruined her face with plastic surgery, yet they’re pretty easily identified. Plastic surgery is a choice that needn’t be attacked. It’s just not kind.

