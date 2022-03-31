Bruce Willis News Sparks Support for Social Media

Hollywood is rallying behind Bruce Willis after the actor’s family announced on Wednesday that he will be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with the cognitive brain disorder aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,”The announcement was as follows: “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

An immediate outpouring was created for Willis’s support, which quickly exploded on the ABC series. “Moonlighting”Before transitioning to film with the iconic action movie “Die Hard.”Willis rose to stardom with films such as “Pulp Fiction,” “The Sixth Sense”And “12 Monkeys.”

Randall Emmett, producer, replied to the news. “Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family.”

The wave of support also extended to social media, where colleagues and industry media celebrated Willis’ career and shared their favorite memories.

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love to the entire family – thank you so much for sharing him with me❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022

Sending ❤️ and 🙏 to #BruceWillis his family & family. One of my closest relatives has aphasia. She is still living a fulfilling, happy life but she had to quit her job. It’s inconceivable to think of #ArmageddonHis powerful and sincere performance would not have been possible. https://t.co/uy2FbrMDtJ — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) March 30, 2022

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He was a great performer and singer, and his loss must be very devastating. I feel like an asshole because of my petty complaints starting in 2010. BW and his family are so sorry. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis is a legend. He has created many great characters and performances throughout his career. He will be remembered forever as a legend. I wish him all the very best and that he enjoys retirement. pic.twitter.com/Pof4ZwPB77 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) March 30, 2022

I met Bruce Willis once, ten year ago. An agency tried to get me to sign for their company. I answered that I wanted to write an action movie about Bruce Willis. They then asked me if I would like to meet him. He invited me to his birthday party. — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) March 30, 2022