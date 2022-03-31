FBI’s latest episode had to change a shooting scene in order to be safer

Spoilers ahead: March 29th episode of FBICBS calls it “Protective Details.”

FBI tackled the case of a New York City assassin who was taking aim at high-profile targets in "Protective Details." After the episode started with a shooting at an ICE vs DEA hockey match, a congressman known for his hatred of immigrants was caught in the crossfire. Mulder, an agent (but Not That Mulder), was shot to death while the bystanders and other players ran for cover. The shooting was not handled as usual, and safety reasons were taken into account.

The agent was shot quite suddenly and within close proximity of other characters. According to the Twitter account Wolf Entertainment – a.k.a. Production company Nine of the most popular television shows are behind this list – the episode changed from practical effects to special effects for this shooting:

Although squibs are used almost every day, our #FBICBS VFX crew was responsible for shooting scenes and for the safety of our actor.

Although viewers undoubtedly couldn’t tell the difference between the hockey rink shooting and the various other shootings that happen on a regular basis on FBIPractical effects were not used this time with squibs. The bullets were created entirely by the special effects department. FBI isn’t the first or only show to use VFX for scenes involving firearms, as Law & Order: Organized Crime CGI was used for the dramatic courtroom scene Season 2: The Rookie Live weapons are banned In October, we will be back.

Of course, using squibs isn't quite the same as using live weapons on set, but increased safety measures in TV productions has been a trend over the past year. Plus, FBI still used squibs in "Protective Details" when the practical effects could have been achieved without risk to any actors.

The #FBICBS car window breaking was performed using squibs, not the original shooting! This is a favorite tool in #TheFBIs sets!

It was a very dangerous scene for OA in the episode, but actor Zeeko Zaki evidently was in no danger. FBI was able to use Squibs instead of VFX. "Protective Details" was a rough episode for OA on the whole, so at least he wasn't injured. He experienced near death in Isobel's big episode just last week, and having to work with a congressman who promoted an agenda of hating immigrants for the sake of winning votes didn't exactly improve his day.

OA was also paired with Tiff for the majority of the episode while Maggie teamed up with Scola. Mixing up partnerships, although the episodes with OA/Maggie or Tiff/Scola will be back to their normal, it was a refreshing change of pace. "Protective Details" left fans disappointed that FBI will be in rerun for a few weeks before returning to the air with a new episode on April 12.