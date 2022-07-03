Watch Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Kwik Trip 250

NASCAR’s 18th regular-season race will take place on Sunday. Drivers will return to the road as they compete at Road America in Plymouth. KwikTrip 250 Starts at 3:00 p.m. ET The USA Network and NBC Sports App will air the broadcasts.

Chase Elliott was on Top of the NASCAR Cup Series Standings for nearly the entire season, but he is probably at his best right now. The 26-year old won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway last week and also won two of his seven previous races. Elliott will also be returning to Road America, where he won last year.

“I’m excited to get back to Road America. I thought last year’s event was really good,”According to NASCAR.com, Elliott stated this last week. “For me, I was always partial to having the Fourth (of July) race at Daytona, but the crowd was really good and the energy was super high, and I think we need to have an energetic race on the Fourth.

“This is a huge weekend for the country. Because it’s an event that takes place at this time of the year, I believe it’s deserving of lots of energy. The people there were welcoming and bringing a lot energy. Anytime you have energy at the track, it makes it fun for everybody involved – whether you’re working inside the sport, you’re a driver, you’re another a fan there, it just makes for a better event, better environment.”

While Elliott is heating up, Martin Truex Jr. is cooling off. After finishing in the top 10 in three of his last six races, the 42-year-old finished outside the top 20 in the last two weeks. The good news is Truex has had success at Road America as he finished ninth in the track last season.

“It’s an excellent track.” Truex said. It’s obviously a very long track, so you get a lot of different types of corners and some elevation changes. We’re definitely looking at this weekend as being very important. We weren’t where we need to be at Sonoma and our guys have been working really hard since then to figure out why and hopefully come to Road America this weekend with a better shot at running up front like we know we’re capable of.”