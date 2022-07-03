Tisha Campbell, after her reunion with Martin Lawrence and the Martin Cast, shares thoughts about a revival

Martin: The Reunion gave fans of the Fox sitcom all the things they needed – laughs, great behind-the-scenes stories, and all the feels. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence were all ready to do anything as they recalled the comedy series. In addition, the retrospective was a moving tribute for Thomas Mikal Ford who died in 2016. Many are now wondering if a revival of the series might be possible after seeing the cast reunited. Campbell knows well that fans want an answer and recently shared her thoughts about the possibility.

While speaking to the actress, she discussed the possibility of a second series. ETAt the 2022 BET Awards. Tisha Campbell is pushing for a MartinFor years, revival has been a constant theme in the entertainment industry. This was long before BET’s 30th anniversary reunion special. After participating in the special, Campbell seems to have slowed down her efforts at reviving the Fox comedy. Campbell explained to her castmates why they thought this project would be a good idea after she reunited with them. “hard” to do:

Tommy isn’t here so it’s difficult to tell. It’s too difficult. We would be so sorry for him. Well never say never, like Martin [Lawrence]Says — but it’s just to difficult to see ourselves without him.

She wasn’t wrong in her assessment regarding a follow-up. Thomas Mikal Ford was an integral part of the comedy of the 1990s, and his departure would be felt. Ford’s Tommy Strawn served as the intellectual straight man to Martin Lawrence’s selfish Martin Payne and Carl Anthony Payne II’s naïve Cole Brown. Tommy even served as an occasional ally for Campbell’s Gina Water-Payne and Tichina Arnold’s Pam James. Without Tommy, the dynamic between the characters would be very different.

A possible revival could still be pursued, but Tommy’s fate would need to be addressed with care. Similar shows have created characters in respectful ways and progressed their mythologies. One can understand why the group would be reluctant to continue without the actor and his role.

The Fox sitcom is still one of the best Black sitcoms of all time, regardless of whether or not there’s a sequel. It is also important to mention that the original cast are very busy right now. Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris will be the stars of the Netflix comedy. Uncoupled. Tichina Arnold is currently starring in CBS’s The NeighborhoodCedric the Entertainer is Cedric’s father, while Carl Anthony Payne plays the role of TV dad on Nickelodeon’s sitcom. Young Dylan.

Martin Lawrence is involved in multiple projects, as you would expect. Bad Boys 4, which has not ceased pre-production (despite rumors). It would be great to have them all back together on a MartinThere is no revival of Campbell, but at the very minimum, it is great that Campbell and her fellow stars are still doing well in other TV productions.

