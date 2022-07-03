Inside Mariska Hargitay And Ice-T’s Friendship

Marika Hargitay (Ice-T) have never hidden their love of their show. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,”Each other. If you make an appearance, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,”The TV crime fighters are reflected upon their 20-year tenure. “I think the best thing about our show is everybody on our show that we work with is so wonderful,”Ice-T shared Meyers. “It’s easy. You know, I love Mariska, we get along. Just the work environment it’s so fun. So, it doesn’t seem like 20 years it just seems like you know you’re going to work doing something you love to do.”Hargitay chimed in, highlighting Ice-T’s point. “People throw the word, you know, family around, but after 20 years, well that’s the real deal,”She added.

They also shared their admiration for each other in other interviews. Talking with Jimmy FallonHargitay admitted that she was nervous at first about meeting the rapper but that it has been a great experience. “a joy”Ice-T was a great partner. Ice-T called Hargitay to return the favor. “the best.”