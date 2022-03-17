Watch the trailer for Derry girls’ final and third season

Today, we feel lucky.

The highly anticipated trailer was released by Channel 4 on Thursday, March 17. Derry GirlsThe third and final season. While the announcement didn’t confirm a premiere date, teasing that season three is “coming soon,”It gave a glimpse of what was in store for Michelle, her British cousin James, and her Irish friends Erin (Orla, Clare, Clare), and Clare (Clare).

Season 2 ended with James (Dylan Llewellyn) deciding to stay in Derry instead of returning to London with his self-absorbed mom. After James declared that he is “a Derry girl,”Michelle and the company welcomed him as one of theirs. The trailer shows that the bond between them has remained strong for the most part.

“I’m sorry, can nobody else hear the absolute racket you’re making?” Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’DonnellIn one scene, ) snaps at her cousin.

James defends his position that he is “just breathing,”Michelle calls it back “English breathing.”

Siding with Michelle, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) adds, “It is a bit oppressive, actually.”

Poor James is unable to catch a breath.