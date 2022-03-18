Boom! Boom!

Boom! A film adaptation Studios graphic novel series “Irredeemable”Its spin-off “Incorruptible”According to someone familiar with the project, they are currently in development at Netflix.

BAFTA Film Award nominee Jeymes Samuel has been nominated to direct and produce. Kemp Powers, Academy Award nominee“One Night in Miami,” “Soul,”) will write the script for the adaptation, which will have the protagonists from each series face off – one a villain on a quest to become a superhero, and the other a fallen hero turned villain.

Comic-book legend Mark Waid (“Kingdom Come”) and illustrated by Peter Krause, “Irredeemable”The magazine ran for 37 issues and was sold over 1.5 millions copies in its initial run.

Here is the official synopsis: A deconstructionist remix of the genre, the series dramatizes how the world’s greatest hero — The Plutonian — snapped under the pressure of his responsibilities and charted a dark path to become the world’s greatest supervillain. “Irredeemable’s”Sister series “Incorruptible,” flipped the coin and followed supervillain Max Damage as he responded to the Plutonian’s evil by gradually transforming himself into a superhero. Waid created and wrote the story. “Incorruptible”It ran for 30 issues, and more than 1,000,000 copies were sold during its run.

Shawn Carter and James Lassiter, along with Boom!’s Stephen Christy and Ross Richie, will produce the project. Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin executive produce.

The Hollywood ReporterFirst reported the news.