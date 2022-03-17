Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox defends Harmless Rapper After Instagram Suspended Him over Threats

An interesting graph is the romantic relationship bubble graph of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, who were once married. After their divorce, West was linked to several women, including actress Julia Fox and model Julia Fox. Uncut Gems fame. The couple broke up in February after two months of dating. Ye began to be more unpredictable about Kim Kardashian’s relationship status with Pete Davidson. Fox recently defended Fox’s decision. “harmless”Instagram ex-boyfriend suspends him for threats to rapper

As confirmed by TMZThe documentary’s subject Jeen-YuhsThe social media platform was temporarily suspended for 24 hours. This suspension should be lifted by the time of St. Patrick’s Day. An Instagram spokesperson told the outlet that Kanye West had in fact violated their user policies related to hate speech and harassment with his recent posts, such as referring to Trevor Noah by a South African racial slur and continuously provoking Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. According to reports, the company will take further action if West continues his online threats.

Julia Fox apparently doesn’t believe anyone should be so concerned about Ye’s posts or behavior. TMZCatch up with the actress as she emerged from what she called her home “first workout of 2022” – in what looks like a full Matrix leather trench coat – and asked if she felt Kanye West was truly a threat to Kardashian, Davidson and others. She replied honestly, saying:

No! No, no, no. Kanye’s harmless … I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. I know it’s aggressive but if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.

It’s not unusual behavior for the 32-year-old mom to take up for her ex. The video has been viral because of comments about her creativity. “muse”Kanye West claimed that Julia Fox also said that their relationship was not sustainable due to his behavior. “big personality” “jam-packed life.”Fox believes West is a threat to him, Fox told TMZ. “not really sure”At the moment, she was going to “give him a call”Find out more.

Frequent concerns over Kanye West’s mental health state have surfaced all over again in the past few months, much like how they did surrounding his failed 2020 run for the United States presidency. Some spectators online view his criticisms about Kim Kardashian’s handling of custody arrangements for their children and his ever-present feud with Pete Davidson – which now includes an intense leaked text exchange and the rapper declaring “civil war” on the comedian – as clear harassment. Others, much like Julia Fox, would argue that he’s just expressing himself as he always has.

Julia Fox has denied that she was a sex victim of Kanye West’s accusations. But now that she’s single and free herself, she has a message for the public about dating again: “My DMs are open!” As for West, stay tuned for what the rapper’s next move will be when his suspension lifts.

Fans can also check out Jeen-Yuhs on streaming while staying up to date with everything else on Netflix’s 2022 premiere schedule.