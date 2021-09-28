Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Record ‘Love for Sale’ in New Trailer

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett roll through the Cole Porter songbook in a new trailer for their upcoming album, Love for Sale, out Friday, October 1st via Columbia Records/Interscope Records.

The clip features footage from the studio sessions that produced the duo’s second album together, including performances of tracks like “Love for Sale,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love),” “Just One of Those Things,” “Night and Day,” and “Do I Love You?” In interviews, Gaga and Bennett talk about working together, their unique intergenerational collaboration and friendship, and keeping jazz and the great American songbook alive for future generations.

“I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it,” Gaga says. “This has been really special and it’s a time I’ll never forget. And I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that sort of intergenerational friendship.”

Love for Sale will be Bennett’s final studio recording. In February, the singer’s family announced that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016, although as his family noted in AARP the Magazine, music was a key part of the singer’s health regimen: His regular performances up until the pandemic seemed to keep him sharp, while during Covid-19 lockdown he regularly rehearsed at home with his longtime pianist Lee Musiker.

Bennett and Gaga began making Love for Sale after the singer received his diagnosis. The sessions took places at Electric Lady, New York City. They started in 2018 and finished in 2018. The album will follow their 2014 record, Cheek to Cheek.