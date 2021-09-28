Chip And Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network Reveals Linear Launch Date, Rebrand Of DIY To Kick Off With ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’

Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, will light up as a linear pay-TV network on January 5, 2022.

The channel’s debut — a rare event in an era of streaming fixation and a shrinking pay-TV bundle, will come in the form of a rebrand of Discovery’s existing DIY Network. The first show to air on Magnolia will be Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which returns the Gaineses to the hosting role that helped make them stars of TV and branded merchandise.

The launch is among Discovery’s many significant moves in 2021. Discovery+ was launched at the beginning of the year. It includes some Magnolia programming. The company has also entered into an agreement to combine with WarnerMedia in a new entity to be spun out from AT&T. Both companies expect to receive regulatory approval for their transaction by mid-2022.

Although cable TV networks are no longer a must-have asset, some media companies have even decided to unplug their portfolios, Discovery networks still maintain a high profile. Advertisers find lifestyle programming appealing because it is viewed live. TLC, HGTV and Food have shown appeal to pay-TV operators. The businesses also make a lot of money. As it manages its traditional holdings through a period of secular decline, though, Discovery — like its media peers — faces a challenge in how soon and how aggressively to push consumers to streaming.

Magnolia Network’s inaugural linear slate will feature episodes from a number of original series. The roster includes Fixer Upper: Welcome Home; Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines; Restoration Road with Clint Harp; Home Work; The Lost Kitchen; Family Dinner; The Johnnyswim Show; and Super Dad. The five-season Fixer Upper library and episodes from long-running home-improvement series This Old House will also air on the new network.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” In a press release, Chip and Joanna Gaines stated that. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

DIY Network shows like Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston, and Bargain Mansions will air periodically on Magnolia. Library fare from DIY, including titles like Stone House Revival, Building Off the Grid and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, will also air on the cable channel.

“It is a thrilling moment to be bringing this network to the very platform that first introduced Chip and Jo to the world just eight years ago. From home and design, to food and garden, to inspirational and uplifting stories of all kinds, we are introducing a new lifestyle brand defined by authenticity, beauty and vulnerability,” said Allison Page, global president, Magnolia and DTC. “On the heels of our successful digital launch this past July, we are excited to fulfill our initial goal of bringing Magnolia Network to the broadest audience possible, meeting viewers wherever they are.”