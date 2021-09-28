Netflix’s Newest Series ‘Through My Window’ Is Set To Be Released Soon More On The Release Date, Cast And Plot.

It seems like “Through My Window” promises a lot of drama and romantic intrigue, so get excited. Raquel is a victim of a long-standing crush on Ares, her neighbor. Raquel is determined to make a move. She’s not done anything about her feelings until now.

As explained in Netflix’s official synopsis for the film, “Raquel is madly and irrevocably in love” with the “mysterious” Ares, but they have never talked to each other before. “But Raquel has an apparent mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. However, she is not an innocent, helpless girl, and she is certainly not prepared to lose everything to achieve her goal, most importantly not herself…”

Given that plot summary, viewers should expect some intense romance and plenty of trouble when “Through My Window” finally arrives on the streaming platform early next year. You can watch the trailer below and keep checking back for more information from Netflix.