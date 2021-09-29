Watch Demi Lovato and G-Eazy Perform ‘Breakdown’ on ‘Fallon’

Demi Lovato joined G-Eazy on The Tonight Show for a performance of their recent single, “Breakdown.”

In the evocative performance, the duo appear side-by-side on stage, with headlines about each one, as well as images of nature, scrolling on the video screens behind them. They are joined by a sunset backdrop at the end of the song. This performance is a mirror of the music video.

“Breakdown” comes off G-Eazy’s fourth full-length album, These Things Happen Too, which dropped last week via BPG/RVG/RCA Records. The album features 19 tracks and collaborations with YG, Matthew Shultz from Cage the Elephant.

A song that addresses troubling headlines comes on the heels of G-Eazy making the news earlier this month when he was arrested and charged with assault, as USA Today reports. Two people were allegedly struck in New York City’s face by G-Eazy in a recent incident. He was also a guest at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lovato performed alongside Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert and H.E.R.