Schedule Update For WWE NXT Action With Lots Of Exciting Events

The WWE Network schedule just dropped on NBC Peacock. You can go back to previous episodes of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown. Keep up-to-date with The Bump, This Week In WWE, and WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE Network Weekday Update:

Monday, September 27

Raw Talk– 11:05 p.m. EST

Just moments after watching Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe can tune in to the WWE Network for the post-game show. Raw Talk features a host panel and a list of guests who will look back on what took place during that night’s show.

Tuesday, September 28

No New Content

WWE NXT Action

Wednesday, September 29

Monday Night Raw (8/30/21)

For those who missed out on the August 30 edition of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe can catch back up on the action in the on-demand section. The WWE Network via NBC Peacock will air the “Go-Home Show” to WWE Summerslam.

WWE’s The Bump– 10 a.m. EST

The hosts of the WWE’s weekly talk show The Bump discuss the current events of the WWE. The Bump often features superstars giving their views on the WWE Universe.

WWE NXT (9/28/21)-

WWE NXT 2.0 has got into gear by delivering the hottest action in the WWE Universe. In the main event, the NXT Women’s Title will be on the line.

Thursday, September 30

NXT UK-

The fast and furious action of NXT UK delivers their newest episode from the United Kingdom on the WWE Network.

This Week in WWE-

For those who weren’t able to check out all the WWE action, This Week in WWE will fill in all the blanks. The WWE’s weekly wrap-up show brings every up to speed so you’ll never miss out on the action.

Friday, October 1

205 Live– 10 p.m. EST

The best cruiserweight action in the WWE Universe can be seen on 205 Live. Just moments after WWE Smackdown via NBC Peacock, head over to the WWE Network.

WWE Network: Schedule Update

Saturday, October 2

WWE Main Event (9/9/21)-

The WWE roster is full of superstars that don’t often get to be showcased on Raw or Smackdown. The WWE Main Event will feature these talented superstars.

Talking Smack-

The post-game show for WWE Smackdown will drop on the on-demand section to discuss all the action.

Independent Drop-

For those looking outside the WWE Universe, the WWE Network has you covered. ICW Fight Club 190 & PROGRESS Wrestling chapter 123 is now on-demand. Fans can give them a try in the on-demand section.

Sunday, October 3

Friday Night SmackDown (9/3/21)-

Take a trip back to earlier this summer as Friday Night Smackdown delivers their first show from the blue brand after Summerslam.