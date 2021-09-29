Kenya Moore Talks About Cynthia Bailey Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Cynthia Bailey’s time on the hit Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta has come to an end. In an emotional Instagram post after months of speculation that producers were considering letting Bailey go, Bailey announced her departure. She was a full-time cast member on the show since Season 3.

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she captioned a striking photo of herself in her announcement. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.

One person who is sad to see Bailey go is her co-star and BFF, Kenya Moore. Moore joined the show in Season 5 and despite getting off to a bumpy start with Bailey, by Season 7, they’d formed a tight bond. Bailey’s longtime on-again-off-again best friend Nene Leakes was in fierce opposition of the Bailey-Moore friendship, but Bailey never bailed on Moore.

“I’m sad to see her go but she was an amazing housewife,” Moore told Access Hollywood in a recent interview. “10, 11 seasons of being this beautiful, classy, amazing friend to me when she was on the show. Although it was difficult to see her go, I think she’s moving on – she’s not going too far.

Bailey was the first-ever housewife to wed on the show. The finale of Season 3 featured Bailey’s stressful wedding to Peter Thomas. After nine years of marriage, she and Thomas split. She’s since met Mike Hill, a sports anchor. Bailey made history by marrying Hill in a COVID safe ceremony in October 2020.

Bailey has a lot on her plate. The Bailey Agency, an Atlanta modeling and fashion agency, is still her business. She also owns accessories, a wine cellar, an event space, and continues modeling and acting. She will star in the upcoming season of the BET sports drama series Games People Play.