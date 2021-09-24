Watch Alicia Keys’ Star-Studded ‘LaLa’ Video With Swae Lee

Alicia Keys has dropped her elegant new video for “LaLa,” her recent single with Swae Lee.

The visual, directed by Sylvia M Zakhary & Sing J. Lee, features Keys performing the single while strolling around a luxurious club with VIP attendees like Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, and Gunna.

“This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave,” Keys has previously tweeted about the track. “We’ve been waiting for you here…”

Keys and Swae Lee previously performed the Mike Will Made It-produced song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Keys also segued the single into her 2009 Jay-Z-featuring hit “Empire State of Mind.”

“LaLa” is Keys’ first new music since her 2020 album Alicia. Earlier this year, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2001 debut album, Songs in a Minor, with a deluxe special edition.