Mother Nature and Pufferfish are revealed

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Sept. 23 episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” including the identities of the unmasked celebrities.

“The Masked Singer” The Masked Singer is back in action. The in-costume singing competition signed off from its season opener Wednesday with a cliffhanger: Mother Nature was eliminated but their real identity wtihheld. The premiere was rescheduled for Thursday night. It finally revealed the star behind the mask.

Host Nick Cannon said he knew the person portraying Mother Nature, but we were shocked to find out it was the one and only actress Vivica A. Fox.

Tonight we said so long to Mother Nature, but said hello to two new contestants, wildcards fighting for a spot in Group A: Hamster and Baby, the latter whose costume caused some waves.

During the “Back to School” themed episide, Cannon also introduced the “Take It Off” buzzer, which appears to be a real game-changer.

“Panel, if you’re 100% certain you know the identity of a singer, you can hit the take it off buzzer,” Cannon told Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. “And if you’re right, the singer must unmask on the spot and will be sent home immediately.” To help them win the Golden Ear trophy, Cannon will award two points to each panelist. But if the panelist is incorrect, they “will be significantly punished,” Cannon warned. The buzzer is only available once per group.

This is how the rest of it turned out.

‘The Masked Singer’ premiere:Not one, but two challengers are axed. See the firsts to go

Who won last season? ‘The Masked Singer’ crowns Piglet Season 5 champ

Hamster gets the panel’s wheels turning

Clues: The furry little hamster with bedazzled headphones was running on a wheel marked with the letters S, V and M. His cage was decorated with a poster of San Francisco’s Alcatraz Island.

Locker clues were the items found in the lockers of the characters throughout the night, fitting into the school theme. In his locker, Hamster had a baseball bat and explained “It’s sunny, and I like to play baseball.”

Guesses: After hearing Hamster’s strong vocals showcased by Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” Jeong’s instincts directed him toward actors Bill Murray and Brendan Fraser. McCarthy tossed out a few funny men: Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, Kelsey Grammer and Andy Richter. Scherzinger was inspired by Jack Black, a comedic actor.

Brendan Fraser gets emotional when learning fans are ‘rooting’ for him in viral TikTok

Skunk wows: ‘We are not worthy!’

Clues: In a library-themed package,Skunk revealed she had a scholarship for college, but received “unexpected news that changed everything.”In the library, someone was reading “Big Book of Acting” and Skunk checked out a book titled “Iron Out Your Swing.” Skunk dedicated her performance to “all the women out there who put their own dreams on hold for others” hoping it would “remind them the world is theirs.”

On stage, next to her locker housing a French final and a projector, Skunk shared, “Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action.”

And she certainly showed up prepared to perform. Skunk’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” should cement her place in the competition. “We are not worthy!” Cannon gushed. “I gotta bow down. One of the best vocal performances I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Guesses: Analyzing the clues, Jeong went with Grammy-winner Lauryn Hill, while Thicke mulled over a few singers: Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott and Fantasia Barrino. Scherzinger brought up “I Like That” artist Janelle Monáe.

Ready or not:Fugees reunite for world tour, celebrate ‘The Score’ 25th anniversary

Review:Janelle Monae’s ‘Antebellum’ tackles the horrors of slavery – with a rousing twist

Pufferfish reveals ‘sheltered’ childhood

Clues: The spiky fish said she had a “sheltered” upbringing while being raised in a home that was “very religious.” She said going to the movies or even listening to music were off-limits.

Her locker clues indicated her intelligence. She also kept safe a sash to be a spelling contest champ.

Guesses: Pufferfish showed off her rapping skills once again with Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby. Jeong envisioned rapper M.I.A. Zoe Saldana, or Jeong. McCarthy’s gut led her to “I’m Like a Bird” singer Nelly Furtado, and Thicke thought of actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Dua Lipa announces ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour with Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby meets with HIV organizations after homophobic comment controversy

Bull’s emotionally-charged performance

Clues: Bull divulged in his clue package he would be singing a song that called to mind his first crush and heartbreak. His clue package was filled with floral arrangements and rose petals and highlighted the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Bull loved school spirit and his locker was filled with cheerleaders. “Nothing makes me happier than the cheer of the crowd,” He laughed.

Guesses: Bull, a true showman, performed Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most” and had panelists all over the map. Jeong brought up multi-talented stars Darren Criss and Justin Timberlake, Thicke predicted Bull might be The Killers singer Brandon Flowers or songster Rufus Wainwright. McCarthy expressed her desire that Bull be Zac Efron, actor.

Baby spooks and charms Scherzinger

Clues: Baby, a character Scherzinger had mixed feelings about, teased that he’s been famous for a while. “I was part of the baby rat pack and we (were) famous for throwing punches, getting my hands dirty in the action,” He laughed. “I got Blockbuster hits, award-winning album, radio play. I’ve even replaced Schwarzenegger in a film.”

Baby’s locker clue also pointed us to an actor. His locker held a report card with the comment that Driver’s Ed was “failed for too many high speed chases.” Baby said, “Sometimes when I don’t get a nap, I get the need to feed.”

Guesses: Baby debuted his vocals with Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” and Scherzinger wasn’t quite sure what to make of him. “This show is officially disturbing,” She said. “You are the sweetest, cutest, little scariest thing ever. I’m not gonna lie. But surprisingly you have a really great voice.” Jeong was being pulled toward actors Will Smith and Hugh Jackman. Thinking along similar lines, McCarthy chose “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel, and Thicke’s gut pointed him to “Walker, Texas Ranger” star Chuck Norris.

Pufferfish is fin-ished

Given the option to sink or swim in the competition, Pufferfish, unfortunately, has done the former. She was eliminated during Thursday’s elimination. This means that the first impressions of Pufferfish were revealed and the final hunches shared.

Thicke kept his prediction of Jessica Alba, actress and founder of the Honest Company. McCarthy traded multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez for Nelly Furtado. Jeong traded his initial instinct of “Insecure” co-creator/star Issa Rae to Zoe Saldana, and Scherzinger backed off from her first thought – singer/choreographer Paula Abdul – and bet on artist Monica.

Cannon revealed that Toni Braxton was the star, and she was COVID-cautious during filming.

“She did every performance with her mask on,” The host shared.

“I had to be even extra cautious and do it with the mask underneath the mask,” Braxton shared her feelings about how the show lifted her spirits. “You took me away from being so scaredy-cat and thinking about this whole thing that’s going on in the world. It was nice to feel light for a moment.”

Episodes of “The Masked Singer” can be viewed on Fox’s website.

‘The Voice’:Ariana Grande disowns ‘pov’ after this singer had the ‘audacity’ to perform it

‘DWTS’ highlights:Olivia Jade doesn’t pull the ‘pity card,’ JoJo Siwa grooves with same-sex partner