Married At First Sight’s Tayah speaks out after fans said they had spotted her ‘baby bump’

MARRIED at First Sight star Tayah Victoria has called out a troll who accused her of having a “baby bump” in a recent photo.

25-year old slammed cruel social media users who had criticised her figure.

The estate agent shared a sweet photo alongside her ‘hubby’ Adam Aveling, 26, yesterday.

Tayah looked amazing in a white maxi woollen, with a high, thigh-high split.

Her glamorous look was completed with Perspex heels. She also wore her brunette hair down to her shoulders.

They looked happy and relaxed as they enjoyed a beautiful garden setting.

She wrote: “It’s home stays tonight and I’m off to Doncaster!! Do you guys think I’ll like it!?🤷🏽‍♀️ #mafsuk.”

However, someone commented that the tighter fitting dress made it look like she had a “baby bump”.

Tayah was forced to defend her appearance and branded the comment “damaging”.

She responded, “It’s called being female and having natural slight bumps on your stomach which is normal.

“This is such a damaging comment, I’m a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women.”

Last night’s installment featured Tayah, a Hertfordshire native who visited Adam’s Doncaster home.

Adam’s parents were enthralled by her and the couple revealed to their families that they were in love.

Earlier on, Adam told Tayah to “slow down” after she insisted on making some home improvements to Adam’s pad when she moves in after the experiment.

The couple agreed that they would still live together, and this was just a bump in their road.

Tayah’s mother is shocked to find out that the pair have revealed their love for each others in tonight’s episode.

This made her mother worry about her daughter’s growing relationship.

