Warning to Brits: ‘Dental deserts’ means millions of missing vital teeth.

DENTAL deserts have sprung up in England with many people not having their vital checks.

The figures show that there are only 1 NHS dentist for every 1000 people in the country.

1 England is witnessing a rise in dental deserts. Millions of people are missing vital checks. Credit: Alamy

A growing number of people are leaving NHS and 9 out 10 clinics will not accept new patients.

It means long waits for affordable teeth check-ups and many not getting seen at all – while desperate Brits drive a boom in business for foreign clinics.

Data show that dentist shortages are most severe in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, Selby, North Yorkshire, Tamworth, Staffordshire, Mid-Suffolk, and Rochdale.

According to the Local Government Association, there is less than one dentist for every 1,400 residents.

David Fothergill, from the LGA, said: “This stark analysis shows a shortage in affordable dental treatments for communities all over the country.

“In particular, it is concerning that rural areas and those with the highest levels of deprivation are more likely to miss out on NHS dental provision.

“This could risk people choosing to skip routine dental treatments or even resort to DIY dentistry.

“The government should reform the contract it has with dental surgeries.”

NHS figures show just a third of adults – 37 per cent – have had a check-up in the past two years.

Children under 18 are affected by 46%

Brits are increasingly traveling to foreign clinics to have their teeth fixed at a fraction of the cost.

Dentakay in Turkey claims that the numbers of patients have increased 100 times in the last four years. They went from 15 UK residents in 2019 to close to 1,500 this past year.

Founder Dr Gülay Akay said: “There is no doubt that the crisis in NHS care is driving British people to seek treatment in other countries.”

Ministers are in negotiations with UK clinics who claim they don’t get enough money for NHS work.

British Dental Association chair, Eddie Crouch, said: “A broken contract is forcing dentists out of the NHS every day it remains in force.

“To save this service we need real commitment – root and branch reform and adequate funding.”