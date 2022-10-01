Hollywood Unions, Studios Extend the COVID-19 Protocols as Negotiations

Though COVID-19 cases have steadily declined over the past two months in Los Angeles and across the U.S., Hollywood’s labor unions and studios have agreed to extend the enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols on production sets as they continue to negotiate a new agreement.

“The Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Hollywood Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), today announced a continuation of negotiations of the Return to Work agreement while discussions continue with the AMPTP,”In a joint statement, the guilds stated their agreement.

“The current Agreement, which was previously scheduled to expire today, September 30, will remain in place until a new Agreement is reached.”

Since September 2020’s shooting resumped, the Return to Work Agreement, which details the protocols for mask-wearing as well social distancing and vaccine mandates, has been in place.

The Return to Work Agreement was extended for the ninth time. There have been very few changes in the last two years. In July 2021, the first significant change was made by unions when they gave studios the option of a negotiated settlement. “production-by-production basis”To require vaccinations for cast and crew who work in this area “Zone A,”This is the area where filming takes.

This May saw the second major change. New provisions were made to allow for more relaxed testing and reduced mask requirements in order to permit productions to shoot in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

According to labor sources, plans for the phase-out of the Return to Work Agreement will not necessarily be linked to changes made in COVID-19 protocols by the states and federal governments. This is the way enforcement has been done so far.

The Center for Disease Control continued to loosen COVID-19 safety guidelines earlier this week. They no longer recommend universal masking in hospitals or other healthcare settings, unless they are located in an area experiencing severe disease. “high rates of transmission”CDC scale. The current U.S. population falls within this category at 73%.