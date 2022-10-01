Monday, October 3, 2009: GH Spoilers: Conflicts and Favors. And Questions

General Hospital (GH), spoilers and updates for Monday October 3 tease that there will be conflicts between some, favors repaid and questions from still others in Port Charles. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Al) is in conflict with Josslyn Jacksons (Eden McCoy). Spencer Cassadine, (Nicholas Chavez), asks Spencer to repay a favor. Dante Falconeri (“Dominic Zamprogna”) has questions.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore Ashamed

Sasha Gilmore, Sofia Mattsson) appears ashamed of herself talks to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) by Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) office. Maxie is helping set up Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) funeral and Nina paid for it when Sasha’s bank wouldn’t honor her bank card. Sasha is obviously between a rock and a hard place since Brando was her guardian and another has not been chosen, so her money’s tied up.

Sasha’s in a bind since she can’t pay for her husband’s funeral expenses and her attorney, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) was attacked by the Port Charles Hook. Diane was in Brando’s garage getting her guardianship paperwork at the time to request a court continuance, but Sasha need not worry, Maxie will no doubt reassure her it’s all good.

GH Spoilers – Girl Talk?

Josslyn, Trina, and Josslyn may have been having some girl talk. However Trina is frustrated by the situation and gets into conflict. Trina gets frustrated and asks Joss why she’s so in love with that man, which is no doubt Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Dex appears to have disappeared from the face of the Earth, and Josslyn may be worried that The Port Charles Hook got him. Sonny Corinthos, Josslyn’s ex-stepfather (Maurice Benard), has him. He is trying to get him to confess that he is The Port Charles Hook. Dex is probably pretty cold by now too, considering he’s in the freezer at Pozzulo’s and had water splashed on him.

General Hospital Spoilers – Elizabeth Baldwin’s Connection

Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), is at the hospital talking to Dr. Hamilton Finn, Michael Easton, about connections. She may be talking about the memories she has of Reiko Finn (Mele Ichahara) at a bottom of a ladder and Peter August(Wes Ramsey). Elizabeth is not likely to tell him that she knew the man she had to struggle with many years ago. She also doesn’t remember seeing the same face before Reiko on his smartphone. She hasn’t remembered the face of the man at the top of the staircase yet, whether it’s Finn or her father, but she did remember grabbing Reiko’s arm. She tells Finn it’s not the kind of connection that really ever goes away, but she knows the incident with Peter triggered her repressed memory.

GH Spoilers – Repaying A Favor

Spencer was having a dispute with someone at the Pentonville Prison library. He was struck to death by a book. He receives unanticipated help from someone, it sounds like. Spencer tells the person that he helped him and would like to know what he is looking for.

If it’s one thing Spencer needs in Pentonville, it’s a friend, and he wants to repay the favor. Spencer isn’t sure what sort of repayment the other inmate would like, and this guy might not be the friend he believes.

General Hospital Spoilers – Drew Cain’s Question

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), a Jacksonville resident, has a question about Carly Corinthos. (Laura Wright) He devised a plan to defeat Jacksonville Beautification League, giving them negative press through Aurora Media. Drew is probably asking Carly if she has any issues with this plan. However, bad press is never a good idea when dealing with Peyton Honeycutt (Linda Purl). They are trying to prevent the cemetery where Carly’s adoptive mother, Virginia Benson (Lois Nettleton) is buried from becoming access to the beach.

GH Spoilers – Dante Falconeri Has Questions

Dante has questions for Sonny, and they don’t seem to be son to father type questions, but official ones as a detective with the Port Charles Police Department. Dante is direct when he asks Sonny about his employee Dex. Dante also had questions for Dex, as he was present at all three attacks on The Port Charles Hook.

Sonny remains resistant to answering, undoubtedly since he has him tied to a freezer rack in the freezer room of Pozzulo’s Restaurant. He had already told Michael Corinthos, Chad Duell, to keep him out of it as Dex was not his business.

General Hospital Spoilers – Robert Scorpio Has A Wish

Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), a former WSB Agent and Port Charles District Attorney, has a wish. He tells someone that his wish is to find this man, the Port Charles Hook. But soon he’ll find out that this guy isn’t a girl, when Diane wakes up and remembers her attacker was a woman. The attacker who attacked Brando and killed him appeared taller than Brando, making it possible for there to be two of them. Port Charles could be in double trouble over the next weeks.

You can keep up with all the latest happenings at GH. For General Hospital spoilers, news and updates, be sure to check back often.