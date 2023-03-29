Warning to all over 40-years old: Hidden heart disease can pose a high risk even for those who are otherwise healthy

Research has shown that the risk of suffering a heart attack can be eight times greater if your heart condition is not obvious.

The lack of symptoms could mean that atherosclerosis is not diagnosed in time.

1 Researchers found that the risk of having a heart attack from Atherosclerosis can increase eightfold.

The development of fatty deposits in the arteries can cause atherosclerosis, which is when blood becomes more restricted and difficult to flow through. NHS.

While many won’t experience symptoms, the condition can raise your chance of suffering a stroke and heart attack.

This study was published in Annals of Internal Medicine The condition of atherosclerosis may be detected early, but it can go undetected for many decades before becoming a serious problem.

Copenhagen, Denmark: Researchers examined over 9,000 individuals aged 40 and older who had not been diagnosed with any type of heart disease.

These were used Computed Tomography Angiography A detailed X-ray was taken of the heart, coronary arteries and brain. It diagnosed 46% of those with subclinical coronary disease.

Subclinical refers to a condition that does not present with definite symptoms.

10% had an obstruction form, the rest were non-obstructive.

Participants were followed up on between one month and nine years after the event. Among them, 71 of them suffered a heart attack while 193 died.

Research concluded that people suffering from obstructive cardiomyopathy were at greater risk for heart attacks than those without it.

Klaus Fuglsang Kofoed (clinical associate professor) was the principal researcher in this study. The Healthline These results demonstrated that heart disease early detection is crucial.

He said that the study was designed to identify subclinical coronary disease early and reduce the chance of heart attacks.

Dr Kofoed stated that she hopes to see more people get a CT scanner to screen for the possibility of cardiovascular disease.

Atherosclerosis symptoms Atherosclerosis may not affect you. However, you might also be able to experience: chest pain

Pain in the arms or legs is common, particularly when you exercise

Feeling short of breath

Feeling exhausted all the time

Feeling weak

Feeling confused You can reduce your chance of contracting the disease by doing certain things:

Certain things can be done to stop atherosclerosis becoming worse.

According to the NHS, you should:

Reduce saturated fats and sugar intake and eat a healthier diet

exercise regularly

Keep a healthy body weight

If you are diabetic, keep your blood sugar in check.

don’t smoke

You shouldn’t consume more than 14 units alcohol each week

If you’re over 40, you can Get a NHS Health Check for free This can detect early signs of stroke and heart disease.

If your chest hurts, if it is intermittent, if you experience pain when you exercise or walk, and if there are any other symptoms, such as pain in the arms or legs, call the NHS 111 immediately.

If you need immediate assistance, dial 999.