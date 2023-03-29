These 6 victims were among the Nashville shooting victims at The Covenant School

It was Tuesday, the long and difficult road to grief for six of the victims of an armed gunman at a Nashville private Christian elementary school.

The three dead were three children and three members of staff at The Covenant School. On Monday, hell broke out when an ex-student identified as Audrey Hale (28) opened fire. Police then shot Hale.

These are the people who will be hurt.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn was a third-grade student, with big eyes and a sweet smile. Her family released a statement Tuesday asking for privacy.

“Our hearts have been broken. It is hard to believe that this happened. Evelyn was an shining star in the world. “We appreciate your love and support, but we ask for privacy as our grief progresses,” said the statement.

The fifth grade sister wept at Monday’s church vigil. “I don’t want to be an only child,” the girl said through tears.

Hallie Scruggs 9

Hallie was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, who is the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is part of the school.

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie,” said The Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas. Pastor Mark Davis, in a statement, said, “Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need.”

Hallie was raised in Texas by her father, a former pastor.

William Kinney 9

GoFundMe According to the account, the boy’s parents described him as humorous and kind.

Will was a person of unflinching spirit. The site founder wrote that Will was kind and gentle, unfailingly kind, easy going when necessary, quick to have a good time, and inclusive of all. His sisters were his greatest joys. He loved and adored his aunts and uncles as well as his grandparents. Our hearts are broken for Sweet Will’s family, as they struggle to move forward.

Mike Hill (61).

Hill, who was a custodian at the school and a man well-known for his affection for children, served as this position.

Mike saved thousands of lives with his sacrifice. Nothing can be backed up with facts. A former employer shared his thoughts on social media, “I know the kind of man he was.” I know that he would do this.

A woman who identified herself as Hill’s niece wrote on Facebook: “I’m just in shock and disbelief. It breaks my heart, it is so strange that someone would open fire on a school filled with babies.

“My uncle lost his life in this shooting today! My mom’s brother Lord help me and my family please pray for all my cousins,” the post said.,

Hill was father to eight children.

Katherine Koonce, 60

Koonce was the Head of Covenant School. A long-time friend called her “A person who is full of grace.” A friend of hers said that she was an excellent educator and counselor.

“We love her and appreciate her so much, we just wanted to be here. We can’t bring her back, obviously,” said Kim Lee, a friend who journeyed from Atlanta to Nashville to pay tribute to the administrator.

“She had this amazing confidence but she was a person of grace,” he told CNN. “She was an educator, but she also had great pastoral and counseling and nurturing skills or she had those CEO skills that could tell you that you need to kind of get in your place,” he added, laughing.

Cynthia Peak, 61

Peak worked as an assistant teacher.

Chuck Owen said that she was his lifelong friend. On Facebook, he wrote a tribute saying that he would not accept her death. He wrote, “I feel so sad as I type these words.”

Peak was survived by her husband and two children, one daughter and two boys.

Police also released video footage from the bodycam of officers involved in the killing of the suspect Tuesday. As the shooter tried to escape, the officers fired several shots. Hale, who identified as transgender, crumpled to the ground, clad in combat fatigue pants, a white T-shirt and a red baseball hat.

For those wishing to help, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage donations to the school “because of the outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community,” CEO Hal Cato said in a statement.