Only Fools And Horses’ Damien has been unrecognizable for 20 years, twenty-five years since he played David Jason’s brother on show

Six actors played DAMIEN Trotter in the legendary sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

There’s one that you might remember, however: Benjamin Smith. He played Del’s son, Raquel, in later episodes.

3 Benjamin Smith played the role of Del Boy’s son Damian, in Only Fools And Horses Credit to BBC

3 In 2019, Resistance, the actor played the role of Resistance. Credit: RTE

The comedy’s early 2000s revival featured him with his shaven hair, braces, and chunky gold chains.

You may not recognize Ben anymore, but he is a talented actor.

He is now 33 years old and has been in many of Britain’s most prestigious shows as well as the film Nowhere Boy.

When Only Fools and Horses filmed its last episode of Sleepless in Peckham in 2003, Damien was his final role.

Ben was a star in many of the most iconic television shows such as Skins (where he was Donny) and EastEnders (where he was Tegs).

Other shows he’s appeared in include Channel 4’s cult classic Teachers and E4’s Misfits and ITV detective drama Scott & Bailey.

He also played the role of a journalist on Netflix’s gritty miniseries Resistance and Rebellion.

But he’s proud that he played a character so well-remembered in Only Fools and Horses, and even appeared at one of its many conventions.

His character has been spoken of by him, as we watched him both as a baby (and a pre-teen), but there was not much in between since it was off-air.

Ben described how he imagined his character now. He said: “I believe Damien is an modern, young Del Boy.”

Although we may not have seen him as a kid, all references to the show that he has been in the past make him seem like an exemplary ‘jack of the lad’.

Damien, I imagine, is the modern version of Damien keeping up with all things gangsta and culture.