Warning hackers could disable your brakes while driving and change your GPS address

DRIVERS have been warned hackers are able to disable your brakes while driving and change your GPS address.

Experts say modern cars are susceptible to viruses just like any computer.

1 Modern day cars are vulnerable to viruses in the same way any computer would be Credit: Getty

And while drivers push the brake pedal it is really “microprocessors in your onboard computer that really make them work,” Defensive Driving reports.

There are ways to prevent hacking.

HOW TO STOP A HACK

Experts say you should only use shops and mechanics you trust.

They advise that drivers pay attention to any recalls of products and keep their systems current.

It is important to avoid installing third-party software, and to turn off Bluetooth and Wi Fi when the vehicle is not being used.

They should also think about installing anti virus software, rd.com reports.

You can also protect yourself against future hacks by not leaving passwords in your car or using anti-theft devices on the steering wheel.

Ray Walsh, a digital privacy expert at ProPrivacy.com said: “In 2015, it was revealed that a Jeep Cherokee could be hacked remotely to mess with its settings.”

The hack was discovered as part of research and not in a real world setting.

‘VERY SERIOUS DANGERS’

But Walsh added: “The security researchers also found zero-day exploits that allowed them to paralyze the steering wheel while the car was in motion, disable the car’s brakes, and even cause unintended acceleration.

“These are very serious dangers that open drivers up to a very serious potential threat to their life.”

“As more smart cars hit the roads, the potential for these kinds of attacks is going to grow,” Walsh warns.

Walsh wants smart cars to come with a blackbox.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Other ways your car can be hacked include changing you GPS address.

Protect your car by not entering your home address in the system.

Hackers may also be able to change the temperature controls and wipers.

Experts believe they could also cause a car’s acceleration.