Cheap blood pressure pills widely prescribed on NHS could treat dementia, experts say

CHEAP blood pressure pills widely prescribed on the NHS will one day help treat dementia, experts hope.

Amlodipine, which costs £1.17 a pack, improved blood and oxygen supply to the brain, tests on mice showed.

1 Cheap blood pressure pills widely prescribed on the NHS will one day help treat dementia, experts hope Credit: Getty – Contributor

Vascular dementia, which affects about 150,000 Brits, is caused by damaged blood vessels starving the brain of nutrients, killing nerve cells.

Researchers from the University of Manchester are hoping to run human trials.

Dr Sara Imariso, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “While this research was conducted in mice and these are early results, this study offers hope of a possible new way to treat vascular dementia.”

The study found that mice given the drug had better blood flow and more proteins that can protect the brain from damage caused by high blood pressure.

Amlodipine is already widely used on the NHS and is prescribed around 32million times a year at a cost of just £1.17 per pack.

Dr Adam Greenstein, who led the Manchester experiment, said: “Patients are presenting with symptoms of vascular dementia earlier than ever before.

“With further research we could potentially offer those patients hope to prevent the progression of this life-changing disease.”