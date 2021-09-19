FA investigating wild Arsenal and Burnley crowd violence after bottles were hurled

The Football Association have launched an investigation into the crowd trouble that followed Arsenal’s win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides’ supporters gathered in the middle of each other’s sections. Stewards failed to separate the large crowd despite many leaving the stadium.

Plastic bottles were thrown from both parties during the clashes, which occurred after Martin Odegaard had scored the winning goal to give the travelling side three points.

The video clips of the large-scale clashes were posted online by the people who were present, prompting an investigation by the governing body into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.







(Image: football.london)



With fans from both sides being hosted in the Cricket Field Stand, plastic bottles and other items were thrown after the final whistle according to The Mirror.

After Arsenal players had walked over to say thank you to away fans, the events occurred. Stewards struggled to regain control and fans were repeatedly asked to leave the stadium.

According to reports, the FA is now investigating the incident and fans fled 10 minutes later. It is believed that no one was injured in the incident.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder’s football email newsletter now! You will never miss any of the most important news, from the latest transfer news to the agenda setting stories. How do I sign up? It takes only seconds. Just enter your email address and hit the “subscribe” button. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Match of the Day of the match: “It was a hard-fought victory at a really tough place.

“You have to be ready for a fight. In the first half we had some really good periods when we were really dominant and should have scored more goals. In the second half we gave the ball away cheaply too many times.

“There are players who weren’t at their best playing in this type game, but they tried their best and won. I’m very proud of them defensively and I’m really pleased with the win.

“It’s two wins in a row, two clean sheets. Let’s go again. We have a lot to catch up!”