Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is concussed on set. He is currently recovering.

“The Walking Dead” star Norman ReedusHe is currently recovering from an injury sustained while filming AMC’s zombie-apocalyptic drama.

Jeffrey Chassen said that Reedus, 53 was concussed while filming the 11th and last seasons of the series.

“He is recovering well and will return to work soon,” said Chassen. “Thank you to everyone for their concern.” AMC spokesperson Olivia Dupuis said the injury “This will extend the series wrap by a few extra days.” Since “The Walking Dead” debuted in 2010, Reedus has portrayed fan favorite Daryl Dixon since the series’ 2010 debut.

Reedus expressed appreciation for “Walking Dead” fans in a March 6 Instagram post, writing, “thank u for all of u that have been with us all these years and I hope u enjoy tonight and all the episodes still to come.”

Reedus will continue to portray Darryl in a spin-off with Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier. The new series is slated for 2023.

