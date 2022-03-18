New Yorker Stolen Hundreds of Donated Bulletproof Vests for Ukraine Soldiers

New York City was the location of several hundred bulletproof vests that were intended to be sent by New York to Ukraine.

Many of these vests were made by community members who wanted to help Ukrainians in any way possible.

All the vests were made from donated materials. Some came as far as Ireland or Saudi Arabia. CNN.

The 400 vests were kept in the East Village building of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. According to CBS.

Workers arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning to discover that the door was open. They notified authorities.

The theft took place at night, and NYPD is currently investigating the matter.