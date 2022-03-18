Jimmie Saito, Josh Wingate & Caroline Neff Join Showtime Vampire Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmie Saito (Sweetbitter), Josh Wingate (PriestCaroline Neff (Chicago P.D.) are set for heavily recurring roles in Showtime’s Let the Right One In Demián Bichir stars in the vampire drama series which hails from Get AwayCreator Andrew Hinderaker serves as showrunner. Seith Mann directed the pilot episode and other episodes. Tomorrow Studios. Grace Gummer (Aniki Noni), Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez and Nick Stahl star. Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster are also stars.

The series was inspired by John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 bestseller and the 2008 Swedish movie adaptation. It is described as an exploration into human fragility, strength, and compassion through a genre lens. The story centers on Mark (Bichir), and Eleanor (Baez), who’s lives were forever changed when Eleanor was made into a vampire 10 years ago. Eleanor is locked in her home at 12 years old, perhaps for ever. Her father provides the blood she needs, but she cannot leave her room at night.

Saito, who was a pilot, has been promoted to recurring and plays Ben. Ben, a dedicated NYPD homicide detective is a loyal friend and partner to Naomi Rose.

Wingate will play Roland. Roland is a former Special Operations officer and loyal disciple to Matthew (Stahl). He takes orders well, knows his place and doesn’t mind using brute force when necessary.

Neff will play Danielle Wilson, the talented head chef of Zeke’s restaurant, and the new boss of Mark (Bichir).

Let the Right One InTomorrow Studios (Prod.Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer)Alissa Bachner is the co-executive producers, along with Marty Adelstein (executive producers Hinderaker) and Becky Clements. Bichir will be the producer for the series.

Saito portrayed Scott on both seasons of Starz’s Sweetbitter. Saito’s most recent credits include recurring parts on Power Book II: Ghost The Blacklist.Stewart Talent and Stagecoach Entertainment represent Saito.

Perhaps Wingate is best-known for his roles in Priest AndWorld War Z.His TV credits includeThe Rookie, Fear the Walking Dead, Her Story, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Justified And Sons of Anarchy.Allegory Creative Talent has Wingate.

Neff’s television credits include major recurring roles on Chicago P.D. The Red Line.She is an experienced stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Linda VistaTracy Letts wrote this article. Airline Highway Joe Mantello is the director. Innovative Artists and Lasher Group rep Neff.