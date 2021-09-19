Wacky words puzzle is leaving the internet stumped

TWIDDLING your thumbs this Sunday afternoon? Well we’ve got just the thing to keep you, and your brain busy.

This new, fiendishly difficult and wacky word puzzle challenges players to find the famous sayings within the puzzle.

1 Can you name all the famous phrases in this rebus puzzle? Credit: Reddit

And well-known the sayings might be, but you will still have a hard time naming all 20 in this image.

Shared on Reddit each block features a word/words accompanied by either an image, or font that gives a cryptic clue to the catchphrase.

Sometimes the location of the word is enough to tell you the answer. But only a true wordsmith can guess all 20.

Do you think you can master this block? Scroll down to see your answers.

Answers… Sandbox Man over board I understand Reading between the lines Long underwear Crossroads Down town Tricycle Split level Degrees below zero Neon light Circles under the eyes Highchair Paradise Touch down Six feet underground Mind over matter He’s beside himself Backwards glance Life after death

