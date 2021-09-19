Wacky words puzzle is leaving the internet stumped

Wacky words puzzle is leaving the internet stumped
By Brandon Pitt
In
TWIDDLING your thumbs this Sunday afternoon? Well we’ve got just the thing to keep you, and your brain busy.

This new, fiendishly difficult and wacky word puzzle challenges players to find the famous sayings within the puzzle.

Can you name all the famous phrases in this rebus puzzle?

1

And well-known the sayings might be, but you will still have a hard time naming all 20 in this image.

Shared on Reddit each block features a word/words accompanied by either an image, or font that gives a cryptic clue to the catchphrase.

Sometimes the location of the word is enough to tell you the answer. But only a true wordsmith can guess all 20.

Do you think you can master this block? Scroll down to see your answers.

Answers…

  1. Sandbox
  2. Man over board
  3. I understand
  4. Reading between the lines
  5. Long underwear
  6. Crossroads
  7. Down town
  8. Tricycle
  9. Split level
  10. Degrees below zero
  11. Neon light
  12. Circles under the eyes
  13. Highchair
  14. Paradise
  15. Touch down
  16. Six feet underground
  17. Mind over matter
  18. He’s beside himself
  19. Backwards glance
  20. Life after death

Fancy another challenge? Can you find the tap hidden in the bathrooms in under 43 seconds?

This brainteaser will challenge you to find the rattle amongst the cots.

Plus, see if you can spot the car missing a wing mirror in this brainteaser – and the time to beat is 45 seconds.

This brain-frying optical illusion will make you wonder what you’re seeing.

