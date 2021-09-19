Fans of Married At First Sight in the United Kingdom are concerned about Franky’s’red flags’ following a ‘heated’ argument.

Married At First Sight UK fans have been expressing their concerns for Marilyse Corrigan after she talked about a ‘heated’ row she had with Franky Spencer.

Fans lashed out on Twitter, calling Franky “controlling” and saying there were many “red flags” around his behavior.

Marilyse spoke to the camera about an argument that broke out before their ceremony.

One of the experts apologized to Franky for “getting off on the wrong foot” last week after Franky became defensive.

Marilyse explained the argument and revealed she had stayed in a separate room because of Franky’s “heated” behavior.

Fans rushed to Twitter to express their concern for the mum-of-two and used lots of red flag emojis.

“Marilyse needs to leave, these red flags are just radiating from Franky. The way she silenced herself when Franky started to talk….” One worried.

“Hate to be that proper dramatic person but I really hope Marilyse is getting some kind of support from the show because something is not right and it’s so clear to see” Another.

“Can we find out why Marilyse felt she had to stay in another room though after a heated discussion?” wondered one viewer.

Morag, Luke, and Franky also challenged Franky on his behavior.

They said they were trying to get to know the couple, but they “weren’t letting them in” and staying very private after “years of failed relationships.”

Franky answered back that it was to do with their age that they were entitled to remain private and slightly separate from the group.

Morag also wondered why Marilyse wasn’t more open with the experts to discuss any concerns she might have about Franky.

The mum-of-2 expressed her fears about having to prioritize her children and said she didn’t know Franky.

