Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric Car: Features, Specs, Price

Volvo, a leading Swedish car-maker has reportedly introduced the first-ever complete electric car, namely, XC40 Recharge. By the looks of it, the car also comes with a new infotainment system that has been powered by Android OS.

Volvo is yet to reveal the price of the vehicle given that the Swedish automobile brand unveiled the car during an event in the US’S Los Angeles this week on Wednesday. According to the company, XC40 Recharge can travel 400 KM in just a single charge. In addition to this, the car gives out 408hp. If the users make use of a fast-charger, then the battery will charge up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

The future of the automobile is here

Volvo said that the infotainment system powered by Android OS has been completely combined with Volvo On Call which is the digitalized connected platform service. Via Volvo On Call, the hybrid drivers will be able to track the time which is spent while driving the car on electric cell.

The CEO of Volvo, Hakan Samuelson has been saying several times that the future of Volvo Cars is going completely electric. The launch of XC40 is a significant step towards the launch of a completely electric car.

The company, on the other hand, promised to release a completely electric car each year in the following five years. Volvo currently plans to make almost 50 percent of the global automobile sales electric. To ensure that people drive electric hybrid cars, Volvo decided to provide the hybrid model with free electricity for the first year.